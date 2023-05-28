SHAH RUKH KHAN TO RAJINIKANTH CELEBS TWEET CONGRATULATORY MESSAGES ON NEW PARLIAMENT BUILDING

Hyderabad: Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini, Sunny Deol, Anupam Kher, lyricist Manoj Muntashir Shukla, music composer Ilaiyaraaja and superstar Rajinikanth all sent their congratulations in as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building on May 28. Before the groundbreaking of the new Parliament building, superstar Shah Rukh Khan congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeting a video of the 'New abode of democracy'.

Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan tweeted the following in support of the new Parliament House in New Delhi: What a beautiful new home for those who defend our Constitution, speak for all of the people who make up this wonderful country, and guard the diversity of her one People. The tweet has the handle @narendramodi ji mentioned in it. "A new Parliament building for a New India, but with the age-old dream of Glory for India," he added. Salutations! "#MyParliamentMyPride"

Following suit, Akshay Kumar posted a video of the brand-new Parliament building along with a moving message. With delight, Kumar referred to the majestic building as an everlasting representation of India's prosperity and advancement.

Actor Rajinikanth and music composer Ilaiyaraaja also posted their congratulations. Ilaiyaraaja wrote a statement and shared his joy. He complimented PM Modi for having the vision to elevate India and for doing his civic duty to carry out that objective.

"The traditional Tamil emblem of power—the scepter—will shine in India's new parliament building," wrote Rajinikanth, who shared his sentiments on the same. The honourable Bharat Pratham @narendramodi, who made the people of his country proud, has my deepest gratitude. Yesteryear actor Hema Malini expressed her joy at the new Parliament Building's inauguration through a selfie video.