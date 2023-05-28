Shah Rukh Khan to Rajinikanth, celebs tweet congratulatory messages on new Parliament building
Published: May 28, 2023, 11:09 AM
Shah Rukh Khan to Rajinikanth, celebs tweet congratulatory messages on new Parliament building
Published: May 28, 2023, 11:09 AM
Hyderabad: Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini, Sunny Deol, Anupam Kher, lyricist Manoj Muntashir Shukla, music composer Ilaiyaraaja and superstar Rajinikanth all sent their congratulations in as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building on May 28. Before the groundbreaking of the new Parliament building, superstar Shah Rukh Khan congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeting a video of the 'New abode of democracy'.
-
What a magnificent new home for the people who uphold our Constitution, represent every citizen of this great Nation and protect the diversity of her one People @narendramodi ji.— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 27, 2023
A new Parliament building for a New India but with the age old dream of Glory for India. Jai Hind!… pic.twitter.com/FjXFZwYk2T
Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan tweeted the following in support of the new Parliament House in New Delhi: What a beautiful new home for those who defend our Constitution, speak for all of the people who make up this wonderful country, and guard the diversity of her one People. The tweet has the handle @narendramodi ji mentioned in it. "A new Parliament building for a New India, but with the age-old dream of Glory for India," he added. Salutations! "#MyParliamentMyPride"
-
मेरी आँखों से ऐसा दिखता है, नया संसद भवन!@narendramodi #MyParliamentMyPride #भारतीय_लोकतंत्र #आधुनिक_भारत #9YearsOfModiGovernment #ManojMuntashir #ManojMuntashirShukla pic.twitter.com/deQlHxa2lJ— Manoj Muntashir Shukla (@manojmuntashir) May 27, 2023
-
यह भवन सिर्फ़ एक भवन नहीं,— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 27, 2023
यह ठिकाना है 140 करोड़ देशवासियों के सपनों का..
यह प्रतीक है उनकी आशाओं का,
यह हस्ताक्षर है उनके स्वाभिमान का..
यह जयघोष है दुनिया के सबसे बड़े जनतंत्र का,
यह मंदिर हैं हमारे लोकतंत्र का..
इसकी नींव में वसुदैव कुटुंबकम का भाव है,
इसकी ईंट ईंट… pic.twitter.com/ZEOhEvPndT
-
Proud to see this glorious new building of the Parliament. May this forever be an iconic symbol of India’s growth story. #MyParliamentMyPride pic.twitter.com/vcXfkBL1Qs— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 27, 2023
Following suit, Akshay Kumar posted a video of the brand-new Parliament building along with a moving message. With delight, Kumar referred to the majestic building as an everlasting representation of India's prosperity and advancement.
-
#MyParliamentMyPride @narendramodi @PMOIndia #NewParliamentBuilding pic.twitter.com/SXhaAiymVc— Ilaiyaraaja (@ilaiyaraaja) May 27, 2023
Actor Rajinikanth and music composer Ilaiyaraaja also posted their congratulations. Ilaiyaraaja wrote a statement and shared his joy. He complimented PM Modi for having the vision to elevate India and for doing his civic duty to carry out that objective.
-
இந்திய நாட்டின் புதிய பாராளுமன்றக் கட்டடத்தில் ஜொலிக்கப் போகும் தமிழர்களின் ஆட்சி அதிகாரத்தின் பாரம்பரிய அடையாளம் - செங்கோல்.#தமிழன்டா— Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) May 27, 2023
தமிழர்களுக்குப் பெருமை சேர்த்த மதிப்பிற்குரிய பாரதப்பிரதமர் @narendramodi அவர்களுக்கு என் மனமார்ந்த நன்றி.
"The traditional Tamil emblem of power—the scepter—will shine in India's new parliament building," wrote Rajinikanth, who shared his sentiments on the same. The honourable Bharat Pratham @narendramodi, who made the people of his country proud, has my deepest gratitude. Yesteryear actor Hema Malini expressed her joy at the new Parliament Building's inauguration through a selfie video.
-
Greetings to all fellow citizens on this proud occasion of the inauguration of the new Parliament building— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) May 27, 2023
@PMOIndia #MyParliamentMyPride pic.twitter.com/7i75wwUdZD