Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's highly anticipated film Dunki, which is scheduled to hit the silver screens on December 21, has obtained a U/A certificate after making some alterations. A report from a newswire states that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) instructed the makers of the film to include anti-smoking health advertisements at the beginning and middle of the movie.

Prior to the interval, scenes depicting Shah Rukh Khan's character Hardy riding a horse in uniform during his wedding were suitably modified as per the report. Additionally, a statutory warning stating "Suicide is not a solution to any problems" was added in an important scene.

The Dunki team also provided documentary evidence supporting the statistics and facts mentioned at the end of the movie. The film was granted a U/A certificate on Friday, December 15. Reportedly, as cited on the censor certificate, the movie's length is specified to be 161.24 minutes. The runtime of Dunki is 2 hours, 41 minutes, and 24 seconds.

The Rajkumar Hirani directorial boasts of an impressive cast, including Shah Rukh Khan, Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover. A presentation of JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films, Dunki is bankrolled by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. Penned by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is a heartwarming story of four friends on a mission to reach foreign lands.

The film showcases their challenging yet transformative journey to make their dreams a reality. Inspired by real-life experiences, Dunki weaves together these diverse narratives of love and friendship, offering both comedic and poignant moments.