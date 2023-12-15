SHAH RUKH KHAN TAAPSEE PANNU STARRER DUNKI ADVANCE BOOKING TO START TOMORROW

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's highly anticipated film Dunki, scheduled for release on December 21, is generating immense excitement among fans. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal, this movie has become one of the most awaited films of the year. The fervour among SRK fandom is palpable, with first-day-first-show events being organised in 240 Indian cities and 50 global locations.

Exciting news awaits fans of Shah Rukh Khan's forthcoming movie Dunki, as ticket pre-sales are set to start on December 16, Saturday. While a few centres might start partial bookings on December 15, the official full-scale booking will begin the next day. Overseas advance bookings began last week, and with pre-sales showing a promising start, the movie is expected to achieve an opening of USD 2.50 million or even surpass the USD 3 million mark in the international market. Should it be received favourably, the film could earn a total exceeding USD 15 million during the four-day weekend.

The Christmas-New Year window, which starts on Monday, presents a profitable opportunity for the box office. This allows the film to maintain strong numbers on weekdays similar to weekends. The ultimate success of the film depends on the reception from the audience, and if all goes well, it can become another blockbuster for King Khan in 2023.

Boasting an impressive ensemble cast that includes SRK, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and Vicky Kaushal, the film's storyline revolves around individuals who choose the unconventional method of Donkey Flight to re-enter the nation. It highlights the challenges they face on their journey back home. With its theatrical release scheduled for December 21, coinciding with the festive season, the film is set to go head-to-head with the highly anticipated Salaar, featuring Prabhas.