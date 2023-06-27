Hyderabad: There has been a lot of speculation in recent times regarding what SRK will do following Dunki. There were reports that Shah Rukh Khan is collaborating with his daughter, Suhana Khan, on a feature film produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Siddharth Anand's Marflix Pictures. The film will hit the big screen later this year.

In the most recent update, it is learnt that the film will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The director is recognised for films like Kahaani, Kahaani 2, and Badlaa, among others. Badlaa, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, saw Shah Rukh Khan and Sujoy Ghosh collaborate as producers and directors.

The team will now reunite for this upcoming picture. It's an action thriller, and further specifics are being withheld for the time being. "Even Sujoy is excited to explore a new genre as a director," a person close to the project claimed. Concerning the Red Chillies and Marflix association, a source claimed that Shah Rukh Khan is a producer who enjoys mounting pictures on a grand scale that can compete with international standards and has the vision to create new action set pieces.

"Siddharth Anand is known for action films, and SRK is working with the filmmaker to create large action blocks for the film. The goal is to create an unrivalled cinematic experience using the best resources," the insider continued. Suhana Khan will make her big screen debut in the untitled action thriller, after completing work on her digital debut, The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar.

In terms of screen time, Shah Rukh Khan's character in this Sujoy Ghosh flick is believed to be along the lines of Dear Zindagi, though the writing is still being refined. "Pre-production work is underway, and Red Chillies stakeholders are fired up to introduce the next generation of the family to their audiences," the insider concluded.

Apart from Suhana, the film will include a strong ensemble cast, and casting is now underway. Sujoy has previously directed Badla for Red Chillies Entertainment, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu. The film was a sleeper smash, and the filmmaker has maintained contact with Shah Rukh Khan and his production company ever since. Annapurna Ghosh, his daughter, went on to direct the Kahani spin-off, Bob Biswas, for Red Chillies, which had a direct-to-digital launch.

Speaking of Shah Rukh Khan, after wrapping up this home production, he is planning a reunion with Siddharth Anand in 2024, when the latter will helm India's biggest action picture, Tiger v/s Pathaan. Sujoy Ghosh's yet-untitled film will have a large theatrical premiere in 2024.

