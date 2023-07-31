Mumbai (Maharashtra): Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Monday morning unveiled the new poster of the first song of his upcoming action thriller film Jawan. Taking to Instagram, SRK shared the poster and wrote, "The Sound of Jawan ! Song out today at 12:50pm ! #ZindaBanda (Hindi) #VandhaEdam (Tamil) #DhummeDhulipelaa (Telugu) #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

In the poster, the actor could be seen striking a pose with a dapper look. He donned a black shirt and accessorized his look with black shades. The poster reads, "Prepare for the sound of Jawan." The song will be out in three languages Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on July 31. The Hindi version of the song is titled Zinda Banda.

Recently, several reports suggested that the Chak De India actor shot the song Zinda Banda with 1000 dancers. Soon after the actor shared the poster, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts, fire emoticons and shared their reactions. “JAWAN ka time ageya,” a fan commented. Another fan wrote, “MASSSS.” One more wrote, “Can’t wait for the song.”

The music of Jawan is given by Anirudh Ravichander. Directed by Atlee, Jawan will release worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen sharing the screen with SRK in the film. Deepika Padukone also has a special appearance in the movie.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan's first song Zinda Banda from Jawan made on budget of Rs 15 crore? Deets inside

In Jawan, fans will also see Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and Ridhi Dogra in important roles. The film will also see Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and Ridhi Dogra in important roles. Jawan is SRK’s second release of 2023 after Pathaan, which broke several box office records and turned out to be the biggest hit of SRK's career so far. Pathaan was released after SRK’s four-year-long hiatus from films. (ANI)