SHAH RUKH KHAN STARRER JAWAN WITNESSES HUGE GROWTH ON NATIONAL CINEMA DAY EARNS STAGGERING AMOUNT AT BOX OFFICE

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made 2023 a year of massive success with the Siddharth Anand-helmed Pathaan and with his latest release Jawan, which has emerged as an epic blockbuster. After ruling the box office for over a month, Jawan slowed down in its collections which is quite understandable. However, National Cinema Day has completely changed the game as ticket prices across numerous cinema halls were priced at Rs 99 and this gave a boost to several theatrical films including Jawan.

The Atlee Kumar directorial witnessed a tremendous jump on the film's 37th day at the Indian box office, bringing in Rs 4.79 crore nett, as reported by industry tracker Sacnilk. On Friday, it had an overall 4.75 percent Hindi occupancy, while the rest came from Tamil and Telugu. The film's domestic nett collection increased to Rs 632.03 crore nett now. While the worldwide box office collection stands at Rs 1125 crore net. As per King Khan and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, the action-packed flick has become the highest-grossing Bollywood movie in the history of Indian cinema.