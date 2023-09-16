Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan recently opened up about the three-year break he took from work, starting from the end of 2019 to the beginning of 2023. The superstar talked about his break at the success press conference of his recently released film Jawan held in Mumbai on Friday. King Khan stated that his son Aryan Khan played a major role in making his return to the Pathaan sets with renewed vigour.

Speaking about his comeback at the press conference, SRK said, "Main bhi bahut nervous tha ki maine itne saal kaam nahi kiya (I was also very nervous that I didn't work for so many years)." The actor said that it was quite new for him to return to a set after three years, he felt drastically different.

SRK said, "My elder son told me, 'When we were growing up, we knew what stardom in the air feels like because your films were big hits. The daughter (Suhana Khan) says I know it. But this little one (AbRam Khan) knows you're a star, but has never seen or felt it in the air. So next 5 films, please work very hard. He'll feel it in the air. He'll love you, respect you'."

He continued by saying that he has been working very hard for the past 29 years to make his movies successful. The superstar also stated that his upcoming film Dunki, helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, will be released this year on Christmas.

King Khan began the year with a bang when Pathaan became the biggest Hindi movie at the domestic box office, earning Rs 543.05 crore in its lifetime. His movie Jawan followed in September, which has already crossed the Rs 400 crore mark in just nine days of its release. His next Dunki is anticipated to achieve even greater numbers when it hits the theatres this December.