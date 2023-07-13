Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Jawan has been trending ever since the makers unveiled its first prevue. Helmed by Atlee, the prevue shows SRK in an action-packed avatar. The prevue began with the inimitable voiceover of King Khan, building up the excitement for what awaits. One of the highlights for fans is witnessing the various looks of SRK, in avatars they have never seen before.

On Thursday, Shah Rukh conducted "Ask SRK" session on Twitter, where he answered fans' questions related to Jawan. During the question-answer round, Shah Rukh revealed what his wife Gauri Khan and their youngest son AbRam loved the most about Jawan Prevue. “@iamsrk sir what's is the reaction of #Gauri Mam's, after watching the Prevue of Jawan..? #AskSRK,” asked the netizen. Responding to the user, Shah Rukh wrote, “Gauri loves the fact that it shows a lot of women power!! #Jawan.”

Shah Rukh Khan reveals wife Gauri Khan and son AbRam's reaction to Jawan prevue

Another user was curious to know AbRam's reaction. “AbRam ko kaise laga JAWAN PREVUE? #AskSRK,” asked a fan. Shah Rukh took notice of it and replied, "He loves the title music given by Anirudh. The whistle especially! #Jawan."

Jawan is helmed by Atlee and also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Deepika Padukone also has a special appearance in the movie. In Jawan, fans will also see Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and Ridhi Dogra in importan roles. Jawan is SRK’s second release of 2023 after Pathaan, which broke several box office records and turned out to be the biggest hit of SRK's career so far.

Pathaan was released after SRK’s four-year-long hiatus from the movies. Jawan will hit the theatres on September 7. (ANI)

