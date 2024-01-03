Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan, along with his wife Gauri Khan and son AbRam, arrived back in Mumbai following their New Year family vacation. The superstar was spotted leaving a private airport in Mumbai during wee hours. Upon his return, SRK dodged paparazzi and swiftly rushed to his car.

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, King Khan is seen wearing a large black hoodie, surrounded by his bodyguards. His younger son AbRam sported a similar hoodie while Gauri appeared elegant in a white jacket as they return from a family holiday.

Regarding Shah Rukh Khan's recent film, Dunki, it has successfully crossed the Rs 400 crore mark globally. This comedy drama, a collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and director Rajkumar Hirani, delves into the complexities of immigration. The title Dunki draws from the term "donkey journey," symbolizing the arduous and often perilous journeys individuals undertake worldwide to immigrate. The movie features Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Grover, Boman Irani, and Vikram Kochhar.

The success of Dunki marks Shah Rukh Khan's third consecutive hit in 2023, following the triumphs of Pathaan and Jawan. Pathaan grossed Rs 1,050.30 Cr., while Jawan amassed a lifetime collection of Rs 1,148.32 Cr. globally. With Dunki crossing the Rs 400 Cr. mark, Shah Rukh Khan continues his streak of delivering blockbusters in a single year.

Upcoming for Shah Rukh Khan is a collaboration with his daughter Suhana Khan in an action thriller helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. King Khan will co-produce the film under Red Chillies Entertainment along with Siddhath Anand's Marflix Pictures. Casting is currently underway for the project, which boasts a robust ensemble.