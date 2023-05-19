SHAH RUKH KHAN POURS LOVE ON JUHI CHAWLAS DAUGHTER AS SHE GRADUATES FROM UNIVERSITY SAYS CANT WAIT TO CELEBRATE

Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla have been pals, co-stars, and joint owners of the Kolkata Knight Riders. They have been friends for a long time now, so much so that even their families can be spotted together. A recent example of their bond can be fathomed from the fact that Shah Rukh Khan responded lovingly to Juhi Chawla's tweet wishing her daughter on graduating from Columbia University.

Taking to Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan showered love on Jahnavi Mehta on Friday as she received her degree from Columbia University in New York. Juhi posted a photo of Jahnavi wearing her convocation robe and just added the hashtag "#columbiaclass2023" to the description. In a sweet gesture, Shah Rukh responded to Juhi's tweet saying, "This is great. I can't wait to rejoice with her when she returns. And a feeling of extreme pride. Love you Jaanz."

For the unversed, Jahnavi had previously achieved academic success at Charterhouse in Surrey, UK. The same university had also produced her father and Juhi's husband, Jay Mehta. Having been preoccupied with the IPL, Juhi travelled all the way to the UK to attend Jahnavi's graduation. She also uploaded a selfie to her Instagram Stories from the convocation.

Jahnavi has never sought out attention and keeps a low profile on social media. She was sighted at the IPL auction the previous year together with Shah Rukh's son Aryan Khan. Later on in the year, when Aryan was detained in connection with the cruise ship cocaine case, Juhi stepped in to save him. When Aryan was released after over a month, she had put a one lakh rupee bail in place for him.

Juhi served as the surety at the time of Aryan's release, standing tall beside the Khan family in a time of need. Juhi was questioned on executing the bail for Aryan in a brand-new interview last month. "We didn't know it was coming," she said. "However, when it came time for me to help, I felt that being there for him was the appropriate thing to do," she added.

Shah Rukh and Juhi are frequently spotted at IPL games as they co-own the Kolkata Knight Riders IPL team. Together, they have appeared in a number of films, including Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Ram Jaane, Yes Boss, Darr, Duplicate, Phir Bhi Dil Hai, Paheli, One 2 Ka 4, and Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman.

