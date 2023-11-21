SHAH RUKH KHAN LOOKS DAPPER AS EVER AS HE KICKSTARTS DUNKI PROMOTIONS

Hyderabad: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, leading and producing the film Dunki, has kicked off its promotions a month before its release. Displaying his impeccable style during these promotions, Khan received heaps of praise from fans for his elegant appearance. After his successful return with Pathaan earlier in the year, the 58-year-old superstar had a stellar 2023 with the triumph of his second release, Jawan. Now, capping off the year, he's all set for Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki and has begun the much-awaited promotional activities. Recent images circulating on social media showcase King Khan's elegance and have garnered excitement among his dedicated fan base.

On November 21, Shah Rukh Khan's manager, Pooja Dadlani, shared stunning pictures of the superstar on Instagram. Khan was seen in a sophisticated attire - a white shirt paired with a stylish blue blazer and gray pants, complemented by sleek blue aviators. Pooja posted the captivating images in three different color tones, inviting followers to "Experience every shade of life... on this Journey of Dunki (डंकी). Get ready to come along with us in 30 days.. #DUNKI."

Soon after Pooja shared SRK's stunning pictures, King Khan treated fans to an update on Dunki first song release. Sharing the poster, SRK revealed that the song titled Lutt Putt Gaya tomorrow. The poster features a love-struck Shah Rukh following Taapsee Pannu who is holding him by the wrist.

Shah Rukh Khan's recent pictures have become a platform for fans to express their love and admiration, with many eagerly anticipating the upcoming movie, Dunki. Followers showered appreciation, calling him "elegant" and even comparing him to an "Emperor." The movie's anticipation soared as fans expressed their excitement, with one fan emphasizing the movie's release sequence - "Dunki >>> Jawan >>> Pathaan." Others hailed him as the "Most handsome Man" and "pride of India."

The movie's first look was unveiled on Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday, much to the delight of eager viewers. Alongside Shah Rukh, the star-studded cast includes Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. Presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, Rajkumar Hirani Films, and Jio Studios, Dunki is set to hit Indian theaters on December 22, just in time for the festive Christmas season.