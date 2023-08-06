SHAH RUKH KHAN KIARA ADVANI SIDHARTH MALHOTRA TO RUMOURED COUPLE ANANYA PANDAY ADITYA ROY KAPUR B TOWN CELEBS SPOTTED TOGETHER

Hyderabad: On August 5, the popular stars of the Hindi cinema business were sighted together as they attended a party organised by Amritpal Singh Bindra. Many notable people attended the celebration, including superstar Shah Rukh Khan, his daughter Suhana Khan, much-loved couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, rumoured lovebirds Ananya Panday, and many others. Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, and others were also spotted at the producer's party at his Mumbai home.

Shah Rukh Khan evaded the cameras as he arrived in his car, which was shrouded in black fabric on the interior. Karan Johar came to the party dressed in all black. He greeted the paparazzi with a thumbs-up and waved at them while entering the residence. Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra came together to the celebration in their car. Sidharth waved at the paparazzi, while Kiara Advani grinned. Kiara opted for a green dress for the party, while Sidharth wore a white shirt and trousers.

Suhana Khan looked stunning in a sky-blue ribbed top and matching trousers in the car footage that has gone viral on social media. Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur came at the gathering separately. They did, however, enter the arena simultaneously. The Gehraiyaan actress was dressed in an orange short dress with a simple necklace. In contrast, the Night Manager star was seen wearing a black t-shirt and matching trousers. Shanaya Kapoor, on the other hand, was dressed casually in a beige spaghetti top. She attended the party with her mother Maheep Kapoor.

KJo wore a black coat with his signature eyeglasses. Karisma, on the other hand, looked stunning in a black top with dewy make-up and a stunning set of statement earrings. The party witnessed B-town celebs gracing the event in their fashion best avatars.

