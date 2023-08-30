Hyderabad: The anticipation among fans grows as the release date of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's forthcoming film Jawan approaches. The actor recently enthralled his fans by revealing the date for the trailer release, and now he has announced the date and venue of the film's pre-release event. The grand event will take place in a well-known college on the outskirts of Chennai.

On Tuesday night, the 57-year-old actor took to X, previously known as Twitter, to announce that he will be gracing Jawan's pre-lease event in the city while also sharing the poster of Jawan and wrote, "Vanakkam Chennai, I am coming!!! All the Jawans - girls & boys at Sai Ram Engineering College be ready... I am excited to meet you all! Might even do some tha tha thaiya if asked. See you tomorrow 3PM onwards."

As soon as the Baadshah actor made the announcement, fans flocked to the comment section and expressed their excitement. A fan commented, "Chennai is ready to welcome the KING." Another fan commented, "Ready sir! Jawan is going to be your 13 blockbuster for sure. Excited for the times ahead. Love youuuuu." A netizen wrote, "Welcome to Chennai sir. Waiting for King Khan's speech #Jawan."

It appears that Jawan's Hindi debutant director Atlee is working hard to give the movie the same buzz as a Tamil star vehicle. Even Nayanthara, who typically stays away from such events, is learnt to have agreed to attend the event to support Shah Rukh Khan. Along with Vijay Sethupathi and other Jawan cast members, Anirudh Ravichander, the music composer, will also be in attendance.

