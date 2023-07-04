SHAH RUKH KHAN INJURED DURING SHOOT IN US RETURNS TO INDIA AFTER MINOR SURGERY

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan suffered an injury during a shoot in the United States. SRK underwent minor surgery in Los Angeles before returning to India, reports suggest. The unfortunate event happened while King Khan was shooting for an undisclosed project in Los Angeles.

While fans are eagerly waiting for the Jawan trailer launch, a rather untoward update from the sets of SRK's undisclosed project in the US is doing rounds of the webloids. According to reports, SRK survived a minor on-set accident in Los Angeles. The actor reportedly hurt his nose during the accident and had to undergo minor surgery for the same. Fans of SRK can have a sigh of relief as the 57-year-old actor is on his path to recovery.

Details regarding how SKR met with the on-set accident are yet to surface. The actor was profusely bleeding after hurting his nose and was rushed to hospital immediately where SRK's team was informed by doctors that there is nothing to worry about. Post minor surgery, SRK was seen with a bandage on his nose. While Khan's team is yet to share an official word on his health condition, reports suggest that the actor is back in Mumbai and recovering at his home.

Meanwhile, SRK's Jawan trailer will be attached to Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One which releases in India on July 12. The film helmed by Atlee Kumar also stars Tamil superstars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethypathi. Jawan is slated to hit big screens on September 7.