Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan is all set to attend the Jawan pre-release event in Chennai. But before he takes over the stage at the grand promotional event in Tamil Nadu, the superstar took to social media to gush over his daughter Suhana Khan who will soon be making her acting debut with The Archies.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Shah Rukh Khan shared a picture of Suhana from what appears to be a set. Sharing the image, SRK wrote, "Lovely to see you in my favourite place Suhana Khan...in front of the camera. Looking comfortable and pretty. Literally glowing. So proud of every you." While he gushed over Suhana, the superstar thought that his daughter's furry co-star needed a bit of grooming to face the camera. "Uh! But your co-star, the cat maybe needs a bit of a coaching in facing the camera. Haha," wrote SRK.

Suhana also shared the same image on Instagram Stories and in replying to her father the budding actor wrote, "I love you Shah Rukh Khan and I'm so excited for what's coming next but I think the cat is purr-fect." Ms. Khan is seemingly hinting at her next project which is said to be with SRK.

According to reports, Shah Rukh and Suhana are all set to share screen space in a home production backed by the superstar's banner Red Chillies Entertainment. The untitled film will be helmed by Pathaan director Siddharth Anand. Meanwhile, Suhana's debut film The Archies is all set for digital release on December 7.

