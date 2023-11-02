Shah Rukh Khan grooves to Pathaan song, talks about Dunki at special fan meet in Mumbai on his birthday
Published: 49 minutes ago
Hyderabad: The teaser of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's highly anticipated film Dunki has been unveiled on the occasion of his birthday on November 2. The superstar attended a fan event in Mumbai alongside Dunki director Rajkumar Hirani and writer Abhijat Joshi and spoke about his upcoming film, making the occasion even more special for his fans.
In a video dropped by one of SRK's fans on Twitter, now called X, King Khan interacted with his fans and revealed that his favourite movie of the year is Dunki. In the video, he was seen wearing a tee from his son Aryan Khan's brand, topped with a denim jacket. He completed his outfit with denim pants and a ponytail hairstyle.
Another video that surfaced online showcased SRK's dance performance with the Jalebi Baby hitmaker, Tesher. For the SRK Day celebrations, Tesher flew down to Mumbai and the duo danced together while Tesher sang his hit song Young Shahrukh. Meanwhile, SRK took to Instagram and shared a video from the event where he grooved to the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan from his blockbuster film Pathaan.
His dance moves will make you go crazy #ShahRukhKhan #SRKDay#HappyBirthdaySRKpic.twitter.com/vUZr16FPMZ— 𝒀𝒐𝒖𝒏𝒖𝒔 (@Playbowled) November 2, 2023
Dunki marks the first collaboration between SRK and Rajkumar Hirani. In addition to Shah Rukh Khan, the film boasts an immensely talented ensemble cast including Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover.
Bankrolled by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan, Dunki is a Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation. The film is written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon. It is scheduled for release in December of this year.