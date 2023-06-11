SHAH RUKH KHAN GREETS AND TREATS FANS WITH JHOOME JO PATHAAN HOOK STEP IN VIRAL VIDEO

Mumbai Actor Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday greeted his fans outside his house Mannat and was seen grooving to the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan King Khan donned a stylish white sweatshirt paired with cargo pants and completed his look with black shades Shah Rukh waved at the cheering crowd performed his signature pose of spreading his arms and saluted the crowd He was also seen dancing to the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan from his blockbuster action film Pathaan Several videos and pictures of the actor went viral on social media minutes after the Chak De India actor arrived to greet his fans Pathaan will be having its World Television Premiere on June 18 on Star GoldShah Rukh made his comeback after a hiatus of 4 years with Siddharth Anand s action thriller film Pathaan which was released in January this year The film also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles It is the highestgrossing Hindi film of all timeThe film is now ready to release in dubbed versions across Russia and CIS countries including Armenia Azerbaijan Belarus Georgia Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan As per a statement shared by YRF the dubbed version will release on July 13 across 3000 screens On receiving abundant love for Pathaan SRK tweeted ITS NOT THE BUSINESSITS STRICTLY PERSONAL He further added Making ppl smile amp entertaining them is our business amp if we don t take it personallyit will never fly Thanks to all who gave Pathaan love amp all who worked on the film amp proved ki mehnat lagan aur bharosa abhi Zinda HaiJai Hind Meanwhile SRK will be next seen in director Atlee s action thriller film Jawan which is all set to hit the theatres on September 7 Apart from that he also has director Rajkumar Hirani s next Dunki opposite actor Taapsee Pannu in his kitty ANIAlso read SRK s Pathaan gears up to take over Russia CIS countries screen count will make your jaw drop