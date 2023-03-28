Hyderabad: With the success of his hit film Pathaan, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has bought home a swanky SUV. The actor is well-known for his love of automobiles and has an impressive collection of models from Mercedes-Benz, BMW, to Audi. A Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge SUV with custom modifications that cost more than Rs 10 crore is the most recent vehicle to be added to the fleet.

A video of SRK's new automobile has gone viral on social media. The King of Bollywood was recently seen in Mumbai, driving his brand-new vehicle at night. Arctic White paint covers the exterior and white leather lines the interior of SRK's new vehicle. Moreover, it features the distinctive number plate 0555.

As a result of Pathaan's tremendous success, it appears that the superstar lavishly spent on the luxury SUV. The movie gave the pandemic-affected Hindi film industry, which had experienced back-to-back flops the previous year, new life.

The movie has surpassed Bahubali 2 to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time, earning Rs 528.29 crores in comparison to that film's Rs 510.99 crores. Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster Pathaan, which was a box office hit in theatres, had its internet debut on March 22. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham play key roles in the film helmed by Siddharth Anand.

The Phantom Drophead Coupe and the Land Rover Range Rover Sport are two other vehicles that SRK owns in addition to the electric BMW i8. The actor also has a Toyota Land Cruiser, a Hyundai Santro, a Creta, a Mitsubishi Pajero, and a BMW 6-series Convertible. For those who are unaware, Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are two of the select Bollywood stars that own Rolls Royces.

