SHAH RUKH KHAN FULFILLS TERMINAL CANCER PATIENTS LAST WISH PROMISES TO ATTEND WEDDING OF AILING FANS DAUGHTER

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a loyal fanbase is known. On his birthday and Eid, a sea of fans outside his residence Mannat in Mumbai screams the unconditional love that he has earned over the years. The superstar too knows really well how to reciprocates the love and affection coming his way. Recently, the actor spoke to one of his ardent fans from Kolkata who has been battling terminal cancer for many years.

Recently, a video featuring a mother-daughter duo from Kolkata went viral on social media. In the clip, a cancer patient named Shivani Chakraborty expressed that it was her "last wish" to meet King Khan. Shivani's daughter Priya Chakraborty posted this video on social media and also tagged SRK and his team on Twitter. When King Khan stumble upon Priya's tweet, he made a video call to Shivani and fulfilled her last wish.

During his conversation with Shivani, the Pathaan star also promised monetary help. The 57-year-old actor, who is known for making his fans feel special, promised that he will attend wedding of the ailing fan's daughter whenever it takes place. The superstar spoke to Shivani for over half an hour over video call and requested to cook fish for him on his next visit to Kolkata.

Meanwhile, on the work front, King Khan will be next seen in Atlee Kumar directed Jawan. He also has Rajkumar Hirani's social comedy drama Dunki coming up next. Meanwhile, he will be returning as Pathaan in Salman Khan's Tiger 3 which is part of Yash Raj Film's spy universe.