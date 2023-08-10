SHAH RUKH KHAN DROPS NEW POSTER WITH VIJAY SETHUPATHI AND NAYANTHARA IN INTENSE FORM AS FILM NEARS RELEASE

Hyderabad: The anticipation for Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, which will be released in just one month, is absolutely electric. As enthusiasm for Jawan grows, Khan heightened the buzz today by releasing a brand-new poster featuring the lead actors. The poster gives fans a first look at the mega showdown between SRK and Vijay Sethupathi.

The poster has increased anticipation for the movie manifold by allowing viewers to see SRK, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in their distinctive roles. Sharing the poster to his official Instagram handle, SRK captioned it: "The Daring. The Dazzling. The Dangerous. #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu." The countdown to the eagerly anticipated movie began with SRK's post.

As soon as he dropped the poster, revealing their intense looks, fans thronged to the comment section to show their excitement. apart from heart and fire emoticons, fans commented how they cannot wait for the movie to release in theatres. Reacting to the post, a fan wrote: "Daring - SRK, Dazzling - Nayanthara, Dangerous - Vijay...Trio Of D 🔥" Another one commented: "Sorry Pathaan, We are with Jawan now 🔥"

The film is helmed by South director Atlee. In addition to SRK, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi will also appear in the movie. Additionally, Deepika Padukone makes a cameo appearance in the film. Jawan also has Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and Ridhi Dogra in pivotal parts.

Jawan is the actor's second movie of 2023 after Pathaan, which smashed numerous box office records and ended up being the biggest hit of SRK's career thus far. Pathaan marked Shah Rukh's comeback after a four-year gap.

Also read: Makers tease fans with intriguing poster of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, netizens think it is Vijay Sethupathi