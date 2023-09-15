Hyderabad: Deepika Padukone debuted in Hindi cinema opposite Shah Rukh Khan with the movie Om Shanti Om. Their chemistry was the highlight of the film and it only grew with time as the two worked on a number of successful films, including Happy New Year and Chennai Express. Together the pair produced 2023's biggest hit, Pathaan, and Deepika is now back in SRK's most recent box office smash, Jawan.

With her cameo appearance in Jawan, Deepika Padukone left a huge mark. Though Deepika made a brief appearance, but her chemistry with SRK made a lasting impression. Reigniting the chemistry, Deepika grooved with Shah Rukh Khan on Jawan's song Chaleya at the film's success meet on Friday.

The two danced on the romantic track at the event as music composer Anirudh and vocalist Raja Kumari performed LIVE on Chaleya. SRK and Deepika Padukone looked chic and danced together, setting the stage on fire. Their dance videos escalated quickly on social media with fans going gaga over their chemistry.

Shah Rukh and Deepika danced to Chaleya on stage in a treat for their fans. The superhit jodi looked charming together as they matched the hook step. Talking about the film, Deepika admitted that she didn't receive any payment for the part she played in Jawan and that she did the film solely for her love for Shah Rukh, which is so evident, both onscreen and ofscreen.

The movie, which also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, among others, has already made more than Rs 650 crore worldwide, shattering numerous box office records. The film helmed by Atlee has SRK essaying dual roles of father (Vikram Rathore) and son (Azad) in the film. In the movie, Deepika played Azad's mother and Vikram's wife.

