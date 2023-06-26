SHAH RUKH KHAN DAUGHTER SUHANA KHAN TO SHARE SCREEN SPACE IN UPCOMING HOME PRODUCTION

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan are reportedly coming together for an upcoming film. In what could be a treat for SRK fans, the father-daughter duo will be seen sharing screen space in the film which will be bankrolled by Khan's production banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

According to reports, Shah Rukh and his little princess who is now a young diva in the making, will feature in a home production which will be helmed by Pathaan director Siddharth Anand. The yet-to-be-titled film will be jointly bankrolled by Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Siddharth's Marflix Pictures.

The film is in the pre-production stage and the team is excited to take the project on floors. But for that to happen, the makers will have to wait until SRK completes his commitments for Jawan and Rajkumar Hiarani's Dunki. While Khan has already wrapped up shooting for Jawan, team Dunki is yet to shoot some important sequels for the film which also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead. This means SRK and Suhana's film is likely to go on floors by the end of this year. Nothing much is known about the film starring SRK and Suhana except they are the best fit for the film's script.

Meanwhile, Suhana is set to foray into films with Zoya Akhtar's directorial The Archies. The Netflix film is an Indian adaptation of the famous comic book of the same name. The streaming giant is yet to announce the release date for The Archies.