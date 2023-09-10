SHAH RUKH KHAN CONGRATULATES PM MODI ON G20 SUMMIT UNDER YOUR LEADERSHIP WE WILL PROSPER NOT IN ISOLATION BUT IN ONENESS

Hyderabad: Basking in the success of his latest release Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the success of G20 Summit. SRK's tweet comes on the heels of PM Modi announcing the conclusion of the G20 Summit held in New Delhi today.

The superstar on Sunday took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote, "Congratulations to Hon. PM @narendramodi ji for the success of India’s G20 Presidency and for fostering unity between nations for a better future for the people of the world."

King Khan also highlighted the theme of India's G20 presidency, 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future'. The 57-year-old superstar lauded PM Modi for his leadership which he opines will propel the country towards prosperity. As the historic G20 Summit in New Delhi has concluded, SRK heaped praise on PM Modi. "It has brought in a sense of honour and pride into the hearts of every Indian. Sir, under your leadership, we will prosper not in isolation but in Oneness. One Earth, One Family, One Future," penned SRK on a concluding note.

Interestingly, SRK's Jawan comes with a strong political message. The superstar delivers a momentous message to voters in the climax. SRK's monologue on exercising the right to vote wisely has leaked and gone viral on social media. Netizens are lauding King Khan for not playing subtle in the film when it comes to politics.

Meanwhile, SRK is busy enjoying the success of Jawan which has crossed Rs 200 crore mark in just three days of its release. Helmed by Atlee, the film is on a box office record-breaking spree with day 4 collection being pegged at Rs 80 crore nett in India. Jawan is SRK's second successful outing after scoring a much-awaited hit with Pathaan earlier this year.

