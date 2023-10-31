Hyderabad: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is set to celebrate his 58th birthday in style this year, and it's turning into quite the event. After a remarkable year with the humungous commercial success of his movies like Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan is planning a grand birthday bash on November 2, 2023. Meanwhile, SRK fans are excited for his birthday. From donating blankets to carrying out health checkup camps and helping the needy, several fan clubs of the superstar are carrying out welfare activities to mark his birthday.

This birthday celebration is special for him, especially given the global acclaim of his recent films which helped the superstar reclaim the top spot after consecutive duds followed by a four-year-long self-imposed career break. He had postponed such festivities due to the pandemic and other commitments, but now it seems the King Khan is making up for it. For his 58th birthday, the superstar is reportedly leaving no stone unturned and has decided to invite some of the biggest names in the Indian film industry to join in the celebration.

The guest list for this extravagant bash includes industry heavyweights like Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Rajkumar Hirani, Atlee, and more. Notably, Shah Rukh Khan's close friend, Salman Khan, is also expected to attend. It is to be seen whether Aamir Khan will attend SRK's 58th birthday bash as he is reportedly in Chennai, Tamil Nadu to be by his ailing mother's side.