Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing the global box office earnings of his earlier movie Pathaan. Helmed by Atlee, Jawan continues to dominate the box office, crossing the Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide. Recently, it reached ₹1055 crore in total earnings, surpassing Pathaan and claiming the title of the highest-grossing Indian film in 2023.

It took Jawan 23 days to exceed Pathaan's lifetime global earnings of Rs 1055 crore, with Rs 705 crores grossed in India and Rs 350 crores overseas. The film now stands as the fifth highest-grossing Indian film and the second highest-grossing Hindi film globally, just behind Dangal, which holds the record at Rs 1968.03 crore.

On the domestic front, Jawan reigns as the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year, amassing Rs 587 crore in its first 23 days. It has already outperformed Gadar 2 and Pathaan in terms of Indian box office earnings and is inching closer to the Rs 600 crore mark.

In Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan portrays dual roles, with one character opposite Deepika Padukone in an extended cameo and the other opposite Nayanthara, making her Hindi debut. Vijay Sethupathi plays the lead antagonist, and the film also features Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Girija Oak, Lehar Khan, and Aaliyah Qureishi. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music for the film, featuring popular tracks like Chaleya, Zinda Banda, Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya, and the title theme, along with songs like Faraatta and Aararaari Raaro.