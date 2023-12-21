Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan gave his fans an additional treat on the release day of his third film of the year, Dunki. On Thursday, the actor stepped out in an all-black formal ensemble and made his presence felt at producer Anand Pandit's 60th birthday party. King Khan warmly greeted the paparazzi in his signature style and posed for photos with the birthday lad on the red carpet.

While his fans were busy rejoicing in theatres over SRK's latest release, the superstar had a surprise in store for them. Shah Rukh attended the grand birthday celebration of the producer, making his first public appearance after the film's release. The actor can be seen standing on the red carpet against a backdrop of red roses. He wore dark sunglasses to complete his formal look. He also posed alongside Anand, who sported a matching outfit.

Kajol, Jackie Shroff, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and newlywed couple Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram were among the other notable guests, who graced the event. Meanwhile, a special screening of Dunki took place in Mumbai earlier in the day. It was attended by Shah Rukh's children, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, along with Ananya Panday and her rumoured boyfriend, Aditya Roy Kapur.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the comedy-drama also stars Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani in significant roles. Penned by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is a heartening story about four friends embarking on a life-changing journey to achieve their dreams abroad. Inspired by real-life experiences, the film weaves together these diverse narratives of love and friendship, offering both moments of humour and heartache.