Hyderabad: The dazzling Diwali celebration organized by producer Amritpal Singh Bindra has attracted attention with its extensive guest list. On Friday night, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made a stylish entrance into the party in his hallmark style. The renowned actor's daughter, Suhana Khan, also arrived at the event dressed in a stunning golden saree, setting the bar high for ethnic fashion trends.

Shah Rukh Khan, who arrived in a remarkable white Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge, maintained his usual practice of concealing his face from the paparazzi. Nevertheless, his grand arrival in his luxurious car did not go unnoticed, and the shutterbugs surrounded King Khan's vehicle, extending their well wishes for Diwali. However, they were unable to catch a glimpse of the Jawan actor sitting in the backseat, hidden behind curtains.

Meanwhile, the starlet was spotted entering Amritpal Singh Bindra's Diwali party, exuding irresistible charm in a golden net saree. Suhana Khan complemented the saree with a matching embellished golden blouse. Completing her look with radiant makeup, a loose hairstyle, and a stunning pair of diamond studs, the Archies actor captivated the scene.

Several celebs including Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput, and Agastya Nanda, among others, were also spotted at Amritpal Singh's Diwali bash.

Speaking of professional endeavours, SRK is currently basking in the success of his recent ventures, the spy thriller Pathaan and the action-packed film Jawan. He is now all set for the highly anticipated theatrical release of Dunki, a captivating social dramedy directed by the masterful Rajkumar Hirani. This project is scheduled to hit the theaters later this year on Dec. 22.