Hyderabad: Every time Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan arrive for an event, they light up the place. Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan observed Diwali at the former's sister Arpita Khan's celebration. Viral videos include the actors from the star-studded event. Salman was seen arriving for the Diwali celebration of his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and sister Arpita Khan Sharma to enjoy a fantastic time with his family. Shah Rukh Khan attended the function as well.

Bollywood celebrities continue to attend Diwali festivities thrown by well-known stars. The A-listers of the industry arrive at the venue in style on these starry nights. Celebrities were seen assembling in Mumbai for actor Aayush Sharma and his wife Arpita Khan Sharma's Diwali celebration.

The Tiger 3 actor can be seen in the paparazzi video sporting a short-sleeved black shirt and dual-toned trousers for an extremely stylish casual look. The actor completed his look with a watch. The paparazzi burst into a celebratory mood as he made an entry. While some referred to him as "Salman Bhai" with affection, others called him "Tiger."

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan attending a party together is an extremely unusual occurrence. The Pathaan actor looked stunning in a blue kurta-pajama combo, which was appropriate for the Diwali celebration. Upon exiting his vehicle and entering the venue, the paparazzi enthralled with "Khan saab, while an entourage of security guards trailed him.