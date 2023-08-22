Hyderabad: Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming directorial venture Dunki featuring superstar Shah Rukh Khan is generating considerable anticipation in the Bollywood industry. The movie's intriguing premise, revolving around the concept of illegal immigration through the covert "Donkey Flight" method, has been the talk of the town ever since its announcement. The latest buzz around the film hints that the much-awaited teaser for Dunki is in the works and is set to be unveiled during the festive Diwali season.

Dunki teaser, scheduled to be released during the Diwali period, is likely to provide a tantalizing glimpse into the universe of Dunki. According to reports, Rajkumar Hirani is meticulously planning to roll out the teaser during the Diwali season, for which the preparations are already underway.

It's worth noting that the timing of the teaser release coincides with the arrival of another highly anticipated Bollywood project, Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan. The timing of the Dunki teaser launch, in all likelihood, is strategically aligned with the release of Tiger 3, and is expected to be attached to this film's screenings.

Dunki promises to take audiences on an emotional rollercoaster, punctuated by unexpected twists and a testament to the resilience of the human spirit. The collaboration between Rajkumar Hirani's directorial finesse and Shah Rukh Khan's magnetic screen presence has ignited tremendous excitement among moviegoers around the world.

While the teaser's impending arrival is set to whet the audience's appetite, the full-fledged cinematic experience is slated for December 2023. SRK aside, Dunki also stars Taapee Pannu in the lead role while Vicky Kaushal is also an integral part of the film.

