Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans who had gathered outside his residence 'Mannat' to wish him a happy 58th birthday late on Wednesday night. The midnight ritual from the actor surprised the fans and the actor's signature pose drove his sea of fans crazy.

King Khan appeared from the balcony of his Mumbai bungalow and waved at his fans, to the loudest of the cheers from the crowd which was yearning for a glimpse at the superstar.

SRK's signature pose-Then, the superstar struck his signature SRK pose marking his appearance and love for the fans who had gathered downstairs, armed with their mobile phone cameras to capture their tinsel screen icon for them and to relish it for years to come and their posterity.

Khan in his usual plain black T-shirt struck spread his arms accepting all the love and affection from his fans, which kept upping their decibels as every second the star was out on the balcony. Khan has paired tee shirt with a green camouflage trousers and an uber cool in a black cap.

Shah Rukh Khan videos flood social media- Multiple videos from the star's appearance have flooded the social media sites. The fans are expected to stay put at his residence until they greet him against this morning. The fans from length and breadth of this country have queued up at his residence since Wednesday morning to wish the King in their own special ways. Several carried sweets, some T-shirts and huge posters.

Shah Rukh Khan pens heartfelt thanks to fans- The actor wrote a heartfelt note to all his fans who made it to his Mumbai residence, and posted it in X. "It's unbelievable that so many of u come & wish me late at night. I am but a mere actor. Nothing makes me happier, than, the fact that I can entertain u a bit. I live in a dream of your love. Thank u for allowing me to entertain you all. C u in the morning...on the screen & off it(sic)."

For SRK, the midnight appearance is somewhat ritual for some time. Also, it is customary for the fans to queue up to his house on his birthday to catch a glimpse of their Bollywood icon.

King Khan for a reason- He is a fondly known as King Khan for a reason. His fans prove it every year without skipping the custom of greeting the actor at home, whether or not he greets them with an appearance, a wave or a flying kiss or whatever.

His latest superhit "Jawan", has won the hearts of millions. It was his first collaboration with Director Atlee Kumar. Prior to Jawan, SRK's Pathaan broke record after record in collections.