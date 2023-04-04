Hyderabad: Bollywood's dancing queen Malaika Arora and Guru Randhawa's latest song Tera Ki Khayal is finally out. After the upgraded version of Aap Jaisa Koi struck the right chords of the audience, Malaika has once again taken the internet by storm with yet another hit number. Meanwhile, in a video shared by paparazzi, Malaika could be seen getting startled after a fan requested a selfie at the song launch.

The video of Malaika was shared by a paparazzo on Instagram. The viral clip from Tera Ki Khayal song launch features Malaika having a brief uncomfortable moment. Reacting to the video, a social media user wrote, "Didi darr gayi 😂." Another user wrote, "She’s drama queen as usual. What is she getting scared of lol someone trying to take a selfie?"

While defending Malaika, a fan of hers commented, "She is here without her bodyguards. And it is obvious in the crowd that anyone can make a bad touch on them. It is an unfortunate situation that does happen with females no matter a celebrity or a non-celebrity. That is why she must be a little uncomfortable."

The song Tera Ki Khayal featured Malaika slaying in some mesmerizing outfits as she dances to the upbeat tune with singer-actor Guru Randhawa. In the song, the diva could be seen donning a black cut-out bodysuit, after which she changes to a golden fringe-slip skirt paired with a matching crop top. At the very end of the song, she could be seen sporting a silver dress.