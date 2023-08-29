New Delhi: Renowned Tollywood director Sekhar Kammula is making a film with Kollywood star Dhanush as the hero. A few days ago it was rumoured that the Tollywood star Nagarjuna Akkineni would be acting in the movie. An official statement has been made on the film on Tuesday. Producers Sunil Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao disclosed this while greeting Nagarjuna on his birthday on a social media platform.

It is learnt that this is Dhanush's 51st film and it is being said that the working title of the movie is #D51. Rashmika Mandanna will be playing as the heroine. It is reported that this movie will be made against the backdrop of inequality in society. Dhanush will be seen in a new avatar that has never been seen before.

On the other hand, the title and first glimpse of Nagarjuna's film directed by choreographer Vijay Binny has been released. Nag will be seen in a mass look in this film, which has been titled as 'Naa Saami Ranga'. Preparations are being made to release this film on Sankranti next year. Meanwhile, Dhanush starrer 'Captain Miller' is getting ready for release. The film is directed by Arun Matheswaran.

'King' Nargarjuna, who has been entertaining the audience by playing different roles for the past 37 years is celebrating his 64th birthday on Tuesday. Akkineni Nagarjuna mesmerised the audience with Ramgopal Varma's 'Shiva', Mani Ratnam's 'Geetanjali' and K Raghavendra Rao's 'Annamaiah'. He not only acted in many movies, but also introduced directors like Ramgopal Verma and Raghava Lawrence.