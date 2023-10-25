Hyderabad: Seema Sajdeh, who had been married to Sohail Khan for 24 years until their divorce in 2022, recently discussed her experience in an interview. She addressed the enduring stigma surrounding divorce, especially within Indian culture. Seema mentioned that some people had made hurtful comments, accusing her of exploiting her marriage to Sohail and his family to achieve her goals.

In a podcast, Seema acknowledged the societal stigma associated with divorce. She explained how in the day and age of social media it is convenient for individuals to express their opinions freely while hiding behind anonymity. Some accused her of using her marriage to advance herself and only seeking freedom when it suited her. However, she chose to focus on the support she received from genuinely kind people.

"Nirvaan was at that age where he didn't want it. And there was a point when I had to make a decision because I had to choose between my marriage and my son. Because my son was going down a path that I was very scared of. And one fine morning, I woke up and realized that either I focus all my energy on saving this marriage or I focus all my energy on my son." - Seema Sajdeh

Seema also shed light on the moment she decided to end her marriage with Sohail Khan. They had been living apart for years, and while some assumed their marriage was intact, Seema had to make a difficult choice regarding her son Nirvaan, who was going down a troubling path. She realized that she had to prioritize either her marriage or her son's well-being.

"When there are two people in a situation where both of you are not happy and there's constant fighting and bickering, the fallout is always the kids." - Seema Sajdeh