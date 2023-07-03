Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are on holiday in Europe. After recently visiting London, the couple went to the seaside with their children Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, often known as Jeh. On Monday, Kareena took to her social media handle and shared a couple of pictures from her latest outing with Saif and Taimur relaxing at a restaurant by the seaside.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, she wrote in the caption, "Summer Lunches" along with rainbow, red heart, and star emojis. In the first picture, Kareena could be seen sitting next to her husband Saif as they struck a pose together. She was donning a striped blue shirt over a red swimsuit and black sunglasses. Saif, on the other hand, sported a blue shirt and a grey cap, flashing his million-dollar smile for the camera.

The following photo is of Taimur whose amusing expression in the candid picture floored netizens. It appeared that the image had been captured as he shouted seeing something. He was seen in the middle of his meal, with a dish of spaghetti on the table. As soon as the pictures were shared, fans were quick to react with one commenting, "They look gorgeous." Another wrote, "Cutest Taimur."

Kareena shared a couple of images from her beach day on Instagram Stories as well. In one of the photos, she posed on the beach wearing a red bikini and a blue shirt. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will soon be seen alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon in Rhea Kapoor's film The Crew.

