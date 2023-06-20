Hyderabad: South superstar Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela had their first child on Monday, June 20. Upasana gave birth to their daughter at the Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad, and the couple's admirers broke into a celebratory mood after learning about the good news. Scores of fans gathered outside the hospital soon after the baby girl's birth was announced to pour their love and blessings on the new parents and their firstborn.

Ram Charan and Upasana are yet to issue an official statement, however, medical officials confirmed that both the mother and infant were doing well. Several videos of celebrations outside the Hyderabad hospital have gone viral on the internet, with one showing a crowd assembled outside the hospital gates with balloons and cake. Later, security was beefed up around the hospital as the crowd continued to swell outside the hospital.

The fans can be seen cheering at the top of their voices, proclaiming their love for Ram Charan and Upasana, and now their daughter. They even flew a swarm of red balloons over the hospital. In another video doing the round on internet, they were spotted cutting a large cake with the word "Congratulations" engraved on it. The admirers also fed the cake to one another to celebrate the arrival of the young princess.

For the unversed, Ram Charan and Upasana got married in 2012 in the presence of their friends and family members. The power couple recently celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary as well. Talking about starting a family, Upasana previously stated that the decision to not have a child early in their marriage was made by both her and Ram, and that both families were supportive and respectful of their decision.

Now, with the birth of their daughter, the couple has opted to return to megastar and Ram Charan's father Chiranjeevi's home, as they want their child to be surrounded by her grandparents.

