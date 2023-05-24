SCHOOL OF LIES TRAILER OUT NIMRAT KAUR HEADLINES MYSTERY DRAMA ABOUT A MISSING CHILD

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Nimrat Kaur talked about her upcoming School of Lies recently and shared her shooting experience about the mystery drama that also features Aamir Bashir, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Sonali Kulkarni and Jitendra Joshi in key roles. The intriguing story is set in the fictional Dalton Town and revolves around a missing child from a boarding school. The trailer of the show is out and it shows what happens when a 12-year-old Shakti goes missing from the boarding school as things begin to spiral out of hand, revealing the skeletons concealed in the boarding school's wardrobe.

Varin Roopani, Divyansh Dwivedi, Aryan Singh Ahlawat, Hemant Kher, Parthiv Shetty, Adrija Sinha, and Aalekh Kapoor play key roles in the School of Lies. Creator and Director Avinash Arun Bhaware also shared that "School of Lies is the story of a child's "loneliness, disconnect and repression".

"Also the story of a child's freedom, magic and more. Every child, in a boarding school or otherwise, will go through these phases at some point or the other. In today's world, children are much more sensitive and exposed. It is a story of the times we live in, and an attempt to look with empathy at all the forces within us that may liberate or destroy us," he added.

School of Lies has been created by Ishani Banerjee and Avinash Arun Dhaware, directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware and will begin streaming on Disney+Hotstar on June 2. (With agency inputs)

