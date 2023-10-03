Hyderabad: RRR star Ram Charan is known for his love for animals. The actor, who has a dedicated page for his French Barbet named Rhyme, has now added another member to his pet family. The actor on Tuesday introduced his 'new friend' on social media.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ram Charan dropped a set of two pictures with a horse. Looking dapper in a black t-shirt and matching cool shades, Ram Charan is seen posing with his "new friend" whom he has introduced as Blaze. The actor is seen posing with Blaze in one picture, while in another he is seen caressing the mount.

Alongside the picture, the Rangastahlam star wrote, "BLAZE!! My new friend!!" Soon after he shared the post, fans flocked to the comment section to praise his horse-riding skill which was evident in films like Magdheera and RRR. "Indian Cinemas No 1 Horse Rider," wrote a fan while another chimed in, "Horse blaze ready for Magadheera 2 🔥🔥."

