SAY HELLO TO MY HEART SAYS SALMAN KHAN AS HE REVEALS IDENTITY OF MYSTERY GIRL

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is gearing up for his Diwali release in the form of Tiger 3, on Monday shared a picture of himself with his 'heart'. The girl featured with Salman in the latest collection of the Being Human clothing line is Alizeh Agnihotri, his niece.

"Genes mein hai love & care... we're just being us," wrote Salman alongside a set of two pictures. The first picture shows Alizeh hugging Salman from behind while the next features the duo in a candid moment donning all-black ensembles from Khan's clothing line.

Earlier Salman had shared pictures without revealing Alizeh's ace and teased the fans that the girl in the picture is “a piece of my heart” and wrote that he will always have her back. Alizeh is all set to enter films and details about her Bollywood debut will be out soon. For unversed, Alizeh is Salman's sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri and actor-filmmaker Atul Agnihotri's daughter.