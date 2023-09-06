SAVE US AND EXHIBITORS AFTER VIJAY DEVERAKONDA ANNOUNCED RS 1 CR DONATIONS WORLD FAMOUS LOVER DISTRIBUTOR REQUESTS TO LOOK INTO RS 8 CR LOSS

Hyderabad: Actor Vijay Deverakonda recently celebrated the success of his latest romantic drama, Kushi, by making a heartwarming announcement. He revealed his plan to donate Rs 1 lakh to 100 families to spread joy and happiness. This gesture earned him immense love and appreciation from his fans and the public. However, amidst the celebrations, the distributor of Vijay Deverakonda's 2020 film, World Famous Lover, Abhishek Nama, reached out to the actor with a request for assistance in recovering the losses incurred due to the film's failure.

Abhishek Nama, the head of Abhishek Pictures acquired the distribution rights for Deverakonda's World Famous Lover in 2020. On a social media platform, he posted a message directed at Vijay, expressing the financial setback his company faced.

"Dear @TheDeverakonda, We lost 8 crores in the distribution of #WorldFamousLover, but no one responded over it!! Now as you are donating 1 crore to families with your big heart, kindly requesting and hoping for you to save us and our exhibitors & distributors' families also 🤗❤️ Thank you. Yours, Abhishek Pictures," the tweet reads. Nama concluded his message with hashtags like "#humanity," "#Love," and "#empathy."

For unversed, during Kushi's promotional event in Vishakhapatnam, Vijay Deverakonda took to the stage and made an emotional announcement. He expressed his happiness over the film's success and his desire to share that happiness with others. He declared his intention to donate one crore rupees from his earnings from Kushi to help 100 families.

Deverakonda also celebrated the success of Kushi by visiting the Yadadri Temple in Telangana with his family. He also paid obeisance at Simhachalam temple in Andhra Pradesh post Kushi success celebrations in Vishakhapatnam. The film, directed by Shiva Nirvana and co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, achieved remarkable success at the box office.

It earned an impressive Rs 15 crore on its opening day, followed by Rs 9.9 crore on Saturday and Rs 10 crore on Sunday. Although the collections dipped slightly on Monday and Tuesday, with Rs 4 crore and Rs 2 crore respectively, the film's total earnings reached a substantial Rs 39.40 crore, as reported by industry tracker Sacnilk.

