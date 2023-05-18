Hyderabad: Actor Kartik Aaryan took to his official Instagram handle to share the teaser of his forthcoming movie, Satyaprem Ki Katha, opposite Kiara Advani on Thursday. Their roles in the drama were introduced in the short clip. The two wowed audiences with their chemistry as they performed heartfelt dances in the middle of scenic fields, got married in a lavish ceremony, and shared a kiss.

Kartik posted the video on Instagram Reels and captioned it, "Aansoo uske ho... par... aankhein meri ho (May her tears stream from my eyes). The teaser opened with Kartik's voice as he uttered dialogues to set the romantic tune of the movie. The former's narration played in the background as Kartik and Kiara Advani went on bike rides in the mountains, took pictures together on a shikhara (traditional boat) in Kashmir, put on jewellery during a shopping trip, and more.

"Batain, jo kabhi puri na ho. Wadein, jo adhure na ho. Hasi, jo kabhi kam na ho. Ankhein jo kabhi num na ho. Aur Agar ho to bas itna zaroor ho, aansoo uske ho, aur aankhein meri ho." (May we have talks that never stop. May we always abide by our commitments. May we laugh together forever. Pray that the eyes never cry. If they do, may those eyes be mine).

Kartik and Kiara will be seen coming together in Satyanarayan Ki Katha for the second time. Following the success of 2022's hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, this movie is the actors' second collaboration. Kartik and Kiara have both been posting sneak peeks from their Satyaprem Ki Katha shoot, teasing their fans with little glimpses of the movie. The movie, which is directed by Sameer Vidhwans and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, is scheduled to hit in theatres on June 29, 2023.

Also read: Kartik Aaryan's Shehzaada finds its 'home on Netflix', trends on top ten films globally