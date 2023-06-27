SATYAPREM KI KATHA DAY 1 BOX OFFICE PREDICTION SCREEN COUNT AND MORE ABOUT KARTIK AARYAN AND KIARA ADVANI STARRER

Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, who last appeared together in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, have reunited in Satyaprem Ki Katha, helmed by Sameer Vidwans. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala with Namah Pictures, the movie is being billed as a pure love story. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) recently certified Satyaprem Ki Katha a U/A with an approved runtime of 146 minutes. Distributed by Pen Marudhar, the movie is gearing up for a release on June 29.

The Kartik and Kiara starrer is reportedly aiming for a release on more than 2000 screens in India, with showcasing mostly focused on the national multiplex chains. The movie will profit from a lack of competition in the Hindi film industry and a clear run before Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani releases on July 28. If Satyaprem Ki Katha receives positive reviews and gets lapped up by the audience during its one-month run, the movie is likely to have a significant collection.

Satyaprem Ki Katha's advance bookings started on Monday at 10 am, and as far as response in three major national theatre chains - PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis is concerned, the numbers are encouraging. Although the progress is off to a fantastic start, the focus will remain on the momentum. After a good start, the movie needs to maintain its momentum in advance ticket sales and go in the north of 30,000 tickets by Wednesday night, as that would imply a reasonable day-one number.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's Satyaprem Ki Katha gearing up for release

Kartik's last outing Shehzada underperformed at the box office leaving a big dent in his rising star power. The commercial success of Satyaprem Ki Katha will weigh heavily on Kartik's career trajectory. The buzz in trade and the opening day early estimate are positive, however, a clearer picture of day one will be known based on advance booking trends over the next two days.