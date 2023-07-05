SATYAPREM KI KATHA BOX OFFICE DAY 6 COLLECTION KARTIK AARYAN KIARA ADVANI STARRER INCHES CLOSE TO RS 50 CR MARK

Hyderabad: Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha is stable at the box office. The film managed to score well on its first weekend with the Sunday collections bigger than the opening day. Satyaprem Ki Katha managed to retain the momentum in the following days. Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, the romantic drama is inching close to Rs 50 crore mark at the box office at the end of six-day run in theaters.

Kartik and Kiara's second outing together is seemingly being lapped up by the audience. The film registered a business of Rs 4 crore on Monday and witnessed a slight growth the next day. According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, the early estimate for Satyaprem Ki Katha box office day 6 stands at Rs 4.20 crore with an overall occupancy of 12.25% in the Hindi market. The film has managed to mint over Rs 46.7 crore and is likely to zoom past Rs 50 crore mark tomorrow.

Satyaprem Ki Katha box office collection day-wise

Satyaprem Ki Katha garnered mixed reviews but a positive word of mouth helped the film to a great extent. Kartik and Kiara's chemistry is lauded by the audience while Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Siddharth Randeria, and Shikha Talsania put together a strong supporting cast. The film will enjoy the audience's undivided attention till Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani arrives in the cinema halls on 28 July 2023.

Jointly bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures, Satyaprem Ki Katha released on June 29 over 2300 screens. The film marked Kartik and Kiara's second outing together after the blockbuster horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

