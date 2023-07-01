Hyderabad: Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's latest release Satyaprem Ki Katha managed to register a healthy score on its opening day. The Sameer Vidwans-helmed film, however, witnessed a slight decline in numbers on day 2. With almost exhausted Adipurush and steady Zara Hatke Zara Bachke still running in theaters, Satyaprem Ki Katha is clearly not going to have the perks of a solo release. Karitk and Kiara's film is raking in impressive numbers at the box office nonetheless.

According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, early estimates for Satyaprem Ki Katha box office day 2 collection will be somewhere around Rs 7.20 crore nett in the domestic market. The film garnered mixed reviews but strong word of mouth is working in favour of the romantic drama set in Gujarat laced with passion and love in a typical Bollywood template. On day 2, Kartik and Kiara starrer had an overall occupancy of 14.31% in Hindi which was 18.67% on its opening day.

On June 29, Satyanarayn Ki Premkatha released on nearly 2300 screens in India and 300 in overseas markets. Bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora, the film marks Kartik and Kiara's second collaboration after blockbuster hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in 2022. Kartik and Kiara aside, Satyaprem Ki Katha also stars Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Rajpal Yadav, Shikha Talsania, Siddharth Randheria, and Anooradha Patel in pivotal roles.

Made on a reported budget of Rs 60 crore, the commercial success of Satyaprem Ki Katha is touted to revive Kartik's star power which slightly faded after the Shehzada debacle which he also co-produced.

