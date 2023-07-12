SATYAPREM KI KATHA BOX OFFICE COLLECTION SAMEER VIDWANS FILM SLIGHTLY IMPROVES ON DAY 13

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Sameer Vidwans' latest directorial venture Satyaprem Ki Katha crossed a worldwide gross of Rs 100 crore on day 12, the makers said on Tuesday. After registering a strong total during the second weekend, the romantic drama witnessed a major drop on Monday, however, it slightly grew on day 13.

Headlined by Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, Satyaprem Ki Katha managed to have a slightly better collection on day 13. According to the industry tracker, early box office estimates for Satyaprem Ki Katha Day 13 hint at a business of Rs 2.10 crore net in India. The film performed a bit better than day 12 which closed at Rs 2 crore in the domestic market while overall occupancy in the Hindi market was 10.55%.

At the end of its 13-day run, Satyaprem Ki Katha has reached a net collection of Rs 70.16 crore in India. Until now, the film faced minimal competition, but now Kartik and Kiara's film will contend with Tom Cruise's highly anticipated Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1, which released in Indian theaters today.

With Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sameer Vidwans attempts to shed light on the escalating issue of date rape. Set in the vibrant backdrop of Gujarat, the film reunites Kartik and Kiara for the second time after their successful collaboration in the horror comedy "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2," which was released last year.

Jointly produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures, with a reported budget of Rs 60 crore, the film faces an uphill task to reach the break-even point, considering the release of Tom Cruise's MI 7 and the upcoming releases of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig's Barbie this month. Furthermore, Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani will intensify the box office competition starting from July 28. It will be intriguing to see how Satyaprem Ki Katha navigates this tough competition and attracts audiences to the theaters.

