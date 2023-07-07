SATYAPREM KI KATHA BOX OFFICE COLLECTION KIARA ADVANI KARTIK AARYAN FILM SLOWS DOWN ON DAY 8

Hyderabad: Satyaprem Ki Katha fronted by Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani slowed down at the box office after an 8-day run in theaters. The romantic drama garnered mixed reviews but was lapped up well by the audience. While strong word of mouth helped the film to fare at the box office thus far, Satyaprem Ki Katha is now seemingly in a free fall.

Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, Satyaprem Ki Katha crossed the Rs 50 crore mark at the box office yesterday. Satyaprem Ki Katha box office collection for day 8, however, suggested a sluggish run ahead for the film which is made on a reported budget of Rs 60 crore. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Satyaprem Ki Katha early estimate hints at a business of Rs 2.70 crore nett in India on its day 8. Kartik and Kiara's film now stands at a total of around Rs 52.9 crore nett in domestic market.

Set in Gujarat, Satyaprem Ki Katha is a family entertainer peppered with romance. Bankrolled by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures, the film also features Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak in pivotal roles. Music composed by Manan Bhardwaj, Meet Bros, Payal Dev and Rochak Kohli played a huge part in generating pre-release buzz around Satyaprem Ki Katha which hit over 2300 screens on June 29. Satyaprem Ki Katha reunited Kartik and Kiara after their blockbuster horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaan 2. Now it will be interesting to see if their latest release manages to recreate the magic of Bhool Bhulaiyaan 2 at the box office.

READ | Kartik Aaryan unveils release date of Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion