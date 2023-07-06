Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's romantic musical Satyaprem Ki Katha has been witnessing a decline since its first Monday and dropped even more on Wednesday with collections of only about Rs 3.85 crore. The Sameer Vidwans directorial has managed to surpass the Rs 50 crore mark in its first week of release. However, the movie has not been doing well at the box office despite positive reviews.

As per a report, Satyaprem Ki Katha had a total first-week net collection of about Rs 50.61 crore. The movie had a respectable opening on Thursday during the Ed-Al-Adha holiday, earning Rs 9.25 crore. On Friday, the number witnessed a drop, but on Saturday and Sunday, it increased to Rs 10 crore and Rs 12 crore respectively. However, on Monday, the collections dropped to Rs 4 crore. After that, it showed no progress and minted Rs 3.85 crore on Wednesday.

Satyaprem Ki Katha stars Kartik and Kiara in the titular roles. The movie also features Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Sikha Talsania, Rajpal Yadav, Siddharth Randeria, and Anuradha Patel. The movie seems to be nowhere close to repeating the success of Kartik and Kiara's 2022 hit film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. It had opened at Rs 14.11 crore and brought in Rs 92 crore in its first week. It continued to gather Rs 185 crore at the domestic box office.

The film will face some competition on Friday with Vidya Balan's suspense thriller Neeyat. Helmed by Anu Menon, Neeyat also features Ram Kapoor, Amrita Puri, Prajakta Koli, and Rahul Bose among others.