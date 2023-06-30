SATYAPREM KI KATHA BOX OFFICE COLLECTION KARTIK AARYAN KIARA ADVANI STARRER CLOCKS AROUND RS 9 CRORE ON OPENING DAY

Hyderabad: Satyaprem Ki Katha starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani released in theatres on Thursday, on the occasion of the Eid al-Adha holiday. The romantic-musical-drama managed to clock in a decent number of around Rs 9 crores on its first day. The numbers are a little lower than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik and Kiara's previous collaboration.

Satyaprem Ki Katha has been receiving positive reviews from critics and the audience as well, and the film is expected to benefit in the upcoming days, especially over the weekend, through positive word of mouth. The Sameer Vidwans directorial boasts of a stellar ensemble cast of Supriya Pathak, Gajraj Rao, Rajpal Yadav, Shikha Talsania, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, and Nirrmite Saawaant.

According to Boxofficeindia.com report, the film managed to collect an estimated amount of Rs 8.5 - 9 crore on Thursday. The report states that the film could have gathered more numbers without the Eid holiday factor. Experts are curious to see how the film will perform on its second day, which is a working Friday.

According to a tweet shared by film trade analyst Sumit Kadel, Satyaprem Ki Katha sold 51,500 tickets by 10 PM on Wednesday, which was “one of the best pre-sale for a mid-size film post-pandemic”, according to the analyst. However, the film's opening numbers are much lower than Kartik and Kiara's 2022 blockbuster Bhoot Bhulaiyaa 2, which gathered a whopping Rs 14 crore on its first day. But the number is much better than Kartik Aaryan's last theatrical release, Shehzada, which opened at Rs 6 crores and eventually turned out to be a flop.

Bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, Satyaprem Ki Katha reunites Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani after the 2022 blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The title was changed to "Satyaprem Ki Katha" from "Satyanarayan Ki Katha" to avoid controversies. The audience liked the film's music and songs like Naseeb Se, Aaj Ke Baad, Pasoori Nu and Gujju Pataka.

Also read: Sidharth Malhotra turns cheerleader for wife Kiara Advani as he graces Satyaprem Ki Katha premiere