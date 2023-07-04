Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's Satyaprem Ki Katha saw a decrease at the domestic box office on the first Monday after its release. On the fifth day, the movie made Rs 4 crore, bringing its total earnings to nearly Rs 42.50 crore. The movie is slowly approaching the Rs 50 crore milestone.

According to a report, Satyaprem Ki Katha gathered Rs 4 crore as per early estimates. The movie has now made Rs 42.50 crore in the domestic box office collection. According to the report, the movie achieved an overall 11.68% Hindi occupancy on Monday. The movie made Rs 9.25 crore on day 1, Rs 7 crore on day 2, and Rs 10.10 crore on day 3.

Satyaprem Ki Katha minted Rs 12.15 crore on Sunday, raising its opening weekend box office collection to Rs 38.50 crore. Taking to Twitter, production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment wrote, "Thank you for loving Sattu and Katha! Our hearts are filled with gratitude and Pure Love. #SatyaPremKiKatha IN CINEMAS NOW! Book your tickets."

The movie also features Supriya Pathak, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania. In the movie, Kartik played SatyaPrem, and Kiara played Katha. As he tries to impress Kiara, Kartik is seen pursuing her for marriage. After their marriage, Kiara and Kartik had several challenging circumstances.

Kartik and Kiara played titular roles in the musical romantic drama. Satyaprem Ki Katha is the second collaboration between the two actors after the hit horror comedy movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, released in the year 2022. Satyaprem Ki Katha is directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures. The movie hit the theatres on June 29 all over the country.