Hyderabad: Sameer Vidwans helmed Satyaprem Ki Katha has seen a jump of over 50 percent at the box office on day 10. Fronted by Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, the romantic drama put together good numbers on its second Saturday. The weekend will seemingly help the free-falling film to stay afloat at the box office.

Satyaprem Ki Katha kickstarted the second weekend on a hopeful note. Box office collection for Kartik and Kiara's film was on a consistent decline but the film saw a surge in numbers on Saturday. Early box office estimates for Satyaprem Ki Katha day 10 suggest that the film scored double the numbers it did on a day prior.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Satyaprem Ki Katha is likely to register a business of Rs 4.85 crore nett in India on its day 10. The hike is 50 percent as the film had minted over Rs 2.85 crore nett in the domestic market on day 9. At the end of a 10-day run in theatres, Satyaprem Ki Katha raked in Rs 60.90 crore nett in India. On Saturday, Kartik and Kiara's film had an overall 22.31% occupancy in the Hindi market.

Released on June 29, Satyaprem Ki Katha is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala's production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures. Kartik and Kiara aside, the film also stars Supriya Pathak and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles. Satyaprem Ki Katha opened to mixed reviews but gained positive word-of-mouth kept the momentum going. The film will enjoy a solo release window until Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani hits the big screens on July 28.

