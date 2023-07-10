Hyderabad: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's latest release Satyaprem Ki Katha maintained the momentum it gathered over the weekend. The musical romantic drama witnessed growth on its 11th day of release. The film helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sameer Vidwans registered impressive numbers on its second Sunday.

According to early estimates reported by industry tracker Sacnilk, Satyaprem Ki Katha minted over Rs 5.25 crore on day 11 in the domestic market. At the end of the second weekend in theaters, Kartik and Kiara's film managed to rake in Rs 66.06 crore net in India while it crossed the Rs 50 crore mark on July 6.

Satyaprem Ki Katha is on course to recover the money spent on it, nonetheless, the film has a long way to go before it reaches a break-even amount. Mounted on a reported budget of Rs 60 crore, the film arrived in theaters on June 29. Satyaprem Ki Katha reunited Kartik and Kiara for the second time after the two featured in 2022's hit horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Set in Gujarat, Satyaprem Ki Katha touches upon the relevant and sensitive subject of date rape and its aftermath. Kartik plays Satyaprem, a desperate young man who is keen to enter wedlock and finds true love in Katha essayed Kiara. The film also features Supriya Pathak and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles.

Satyaprem Ki Katha released on over 2000 screens with little to no competition as hype around Prabhas' Adipurush had almost fizzled out while footfall for Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke too was on decline. Up until Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani arrives in cinemas on July 28, Satyaprem Ki Katha will enjoy audience's undivided attention.

